Back-to-back upper circuit: Stock under Rs 100 surges 5% amid widespread buying in markets Positive momentum in the stock is further supported by the company’s announcement to appoint Deloitte as advisor for a proposed merger with three agro-based companies.

Mumbai:

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Elitecon International are trading sharply higher today, February 10, 2026. The stock opened in green at Rs 72.90 amid widespread buying in the market. It later surged to touch the intraday high of Rs 75.14, nearly 5 per cent from the previous close of Rs 71.57 and hit the upper circuit. The stock is showing significant recovery after a period of consolidation and has outperformed the sector by 4.67 per cent. It has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 14.81 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades above the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but below the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages.

Company shared an expansion plan

The company recently said in an exchange filing that it has taken a significant step to further its future expansion and deliver significant shareholder value. The company stated that it has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, a global professional firm, as its advisor for tax, regulatory, and transaction management related to the merger.

According to the information received from the filing, the board of the company is currently considering a plan to merge with Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited and Golden Cryo Private Limited, for which all necessary statutory and NCLT approvals will be taken.

Stock market today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their rally for the third straight session on Tuesday, i.e. on February 10, 2026, amid positive trends in Asian markets and sustained foreign fund inflows. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,254.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 247.01 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 84,312.76 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 80.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,947.55.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)