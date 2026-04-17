Back-to-back upper circuit: Stock continues to gain following major order win, check share price

Mumbai:

Amid a volatile session on the last day of the trading week, shares of Elitecon International Ltd., a smallcap company with a market cap of Rs 6,956.67 crore, hit a 5 per cent upper circuit today. This is the second consecutive day the stock has hit the upper circuit. The stock action continues, with the company on Thursday announcing an order of Rs 2.02 billion (Rs 202 crore). Today, the stock opened at Rs 43.52, up 5 per cent or Rs 2.07 on the BSE. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 422.65, touched on August 25, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 32.26, hit on May 2, 2026.

The counter has been gaining over the last three days, rising 12.83 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day moving average but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Company receives order worth Rs 2.02 billion

The company said in an exchange filing on Thursday that it has received a large long-term order worth about Rs 2.02 billion from South African company Bozza Tobacco (PTY) Ltd for the supply of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The company stated that the contract, effective April 6, 2026, was signed on April 14, 2026, and will have a two-year term. Under the contract, the company will supply its brands, including Red & Black, B&W, Cape, Ossum, and Golden Flake, with payment due 90 days after delivery.

According to the filing, the order will provide the company with stability in exports, help better utilise manufacturing capacity, and strengthen the company's presence in the African market, especially South Africa, thereby boosting business growth in the long term.

Over 4000% return in 5 years

According to BSE Analytics, this stock has delivered a long-term return of 4,044 per cent over the last five years. However, the stock has gained only 12 per cent in the last year.

Monthly, the stock has lost over 18 per cent in the last month, over 44 per cent in the last three months and over 72 per cent in the last six months.

ALSO READ | Can parents deposit Rs 3 lakh annually in their child's PPF account? Here's what you need to know

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)