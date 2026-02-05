Back-to-back upper circuit: Pharma stock continues to surge even as markets remain volatile The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38.71 and a 52-week low of Rs 18.50. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 205.96 per cent in two years.

Mumbai:

Shares of specialty chemicals company Sudarshan Pharma Industries are in focus as they continue to gain for the third consecutive day, even as stock markets remain volatile. Moreover, the stock has hit an upper circuit for the second consecutive day today i.e. on February 5, 2026. The counter started the trading session gap up with a gain of 7.62 per cent at Rs 22.60 against the previous close of Rs 21. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 23.10, representing a gain of 10 per cent. This is also the stock's upper circuit. The company has a market cap of Rs 555.92 crore. Also, it has outperformed the sector by 10.28 per cent. The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 17.38 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day and 20-day moving averages but lower than the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share price history

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 38.71 and a 52-week low of Rs 18.50. According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 205.96 per cent in two years. However, it has corrected 40.33 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has corrected 14.54 per cent against the dip of 2.22 per cent in the benchmark index.

Why is the stock rising?

The stock of the company is rallying as the company recently released strong December quarter (Q3FY26) results. The company's standalone net profit in Q3 increased 47.10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4.31 crore, compared to Rs 2.93 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's net revenue increased 37.01 per cent to Rs 158.37 crore in the October-December quarter, compared to Rs 115.59 crore in the same period last year. Operating expenses also increased to Rs 147.60 crore, a 36.49 per cent year-over-year increase.

Stock market today

After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 486.89 points or 0.58 per cent to 83,330.80. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 160.10 points or 0.62 per cent to 25,615.90.

ALSO READ | FD Rates: Banks offering up to 7.75% interest on 3-year deposits for senior citizens

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)