Auto stock trades in green even as markets remain volatile today, check share price

Mumbai:

Shares of electrical equipment maker Pavna Industries traded in green even as the stock market remained volatile today, i.e. on January 30, 2026. Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled after a three-day rally, dragged by IT stocks and caution ahead of the Budget presentation on February 1. Fresh foreign fund outflows and weak trends in global equities also added to markets' weakness during initial trading. At the time of writing the report, the 30-share BSE Sensex was down by 241.94 points to 82,324.43 and the 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 67.40 points to 25,351.75. Amid this, the stock opened flat at Rs 17.53. Later, it touched the intraday high of Rs 17.66 and a low of Rs 17.17. Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 17.54 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a gain of 0.06 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 244.74 crore.

52-week high and low

The stock has underperformed the sector by 0.9 per cent and technically trades lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 55.39, hit on February 6, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 16.24.

Share price history

According to data available on the NSE, the stock has corrected 18.42 per cent in three years and 62.90 per cent in two years. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has dipped 23.34 per cent as against the fall of 3.13 per cent in the benchmark index.

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 250 crore in the state.

As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will invest the amount over the next 3-5 years to boost production of businesses, the company said in a statement. Based in Aligarh (UP), Pavna Industries manufactures electrical equipment for application in automobiles.

Meanwhile, Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 393.97 crore on Thursday after a day's breather, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) however, bought stocks worth Rs 2,638.76 crore.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)