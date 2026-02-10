Auto stock surges 20% as stock markets trade in green, check share price and other details The company recently announced in an exchange filing that its board members will meet on February 11 to release its December quarter (Q3FY26) financial results.

Mumbai:

Shares of Pavna Industries Limited, a small-cap auto components and equipment manufacturer, rose sharply today, February 10, 2026. The stock opened at Rs 19.68 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 19.29 and touched an intraday high of Rs 23.14, representing a gain of nearly 20 per cent to hit an upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 322.87 crore.

At the time of writing the report, 66,440 equity shares of the company were traded. Currently, the market cap of the company is Rs 322.87 crore. The 52-week high of this stock is Rs 49.75, and the 52-week low is Rs 16.50.

Q3 results to be released

The company recently announced in an exchange filing that its board members will meet on February 11 to release its December quarter (Q3FY26) financial results. It will also release results for the past nine months (April-December).

Signs pact to invest Rs 250 crore in UP

The company has signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 250 crore in the state. As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will invest the amount over the next 3-5 years to boost production of businesses, the company said in a statement.

The proposed investment aims to create 500 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Based in Aligarh (UP), Pavna Industries manufactures electrical equipment for application in automobiles.

Stock market today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning run for the third straight session on Tuesday, tracking positive trends in Asian markets and sustained foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 247.01 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 84,312.76 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 80.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 25,947.55.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 2,254.64 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

On Monday, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 485.35 points to close at 84,065.75, while the 50-share NSE Nifty appreciated by 173.60 points to settle at 25,867.30.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)