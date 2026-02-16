Auto stock jumps 15% as stock markets rebound after weak start, check full details here

Mumbai:

Shares of Pavna Industries Limited, an auto components manufacturer supplying to leading companies such as Bajaj, Kawasaki, Honda, TVS, Mahindra, Escorts and Royal Enfield, rose around 15 per cent on Tuesday. On the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 24, up 7.87 per cent or Rs 1.75, at 3:02 pm. On the NSE, the stock was quoted at Rs 24.15, up 7.67 per cent or Rs 1.72. The stock opened at Rs 22.81 on the BSE and touched an intraday high of Rs 25.55. During the day, it touched an intraday high of Rs 25.55, representing a gain of 14.83 per cent from the previous close.

Strong Q3FY26 financial performance

The rally in the stock follows the company’s strong third-quarter results. For the December quarter, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged 297.37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.02 crore, compared to Rs 0.76 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA grew 30.15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9.54 crore in Q3FY26. Revenue increased 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 108.03 crore, reflecting strong business growth compared to the same quarter last year.

Management commentary

Swapnil Jain, Managing Director of the company, said that Q3FY26 was a strategically important quarter. He stated that operational momentum remained strong and investments continued to support long-term growth.

He added that revenue grew 36 per cent, EBITDA rose 30.15 per cent, and PAT surged 297.37 per cent, highlighting the strength of the company’s business model and customer confidence.

Earlier, the company signed an agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government to invest Rs 250 crore in the state. As part of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), it will invest the amount over the next 3-5 years to boost production of businesses, the company said in a statement. According to the company, the proposed investment aims to create 500 jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Based in Aligarh (UP), Pavna Industries manufactures electrical equipment for application in automobiles.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)