Auto stock below Rs 50 surges over 15% amid rally in markets - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of Uttar Pradesh-based Pavna Industries surged over 15 per cent on Friday, October 10, 2025, amid a rally in the stock markets. The stock surged as the benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 400 points while the Nifty traded above the 25,330 level, following buying in realty and utilities stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 482.01 points or 0.58 per cent to 82,654.11 during the day. The NSE Nifty increased by 148.95 points or 0.59 per cent to 25,330.75. Amid this, the stock opened in the red at Rs 36.08 but rebounded to touch the high of Rs 41.95. This represents a gain of 15.66 per cent from the previous close.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 75.96, and the 52-week low is Rs 29.52.

Pavna Industries, Taiwan's SMC form JV to boost EV tech

Earlier, the company entered into a joint venture with Taiwan-based SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC) to boost EV technology in India and grow into new high-growth markets.

Pavna Industries will hold 80 per cent equity in the JV, while SMC will have a 20 per cent stake.

Under the agreement, Pavna will bring its operational, manufacturing, and procurement expertise, and its deep understanding of the Indian automotive market, to oversee and manage the JV’s operations, the company said in a statement issued here.

"Pavna Industries has entered into a joint venture agreement with SmartChip Microelectronic Corporation (SMC), which will offer to undertake and carry on the business of inter alia making electronic components for the automobile industry (ICE and EV) and for other industries like hardware for cupboard/door locks etc. in residential/ commercial industries, and medical, among others," the company said.