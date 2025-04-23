Ather Energy IPO: Check subscription dates, price band, GMP and other details Ather Energy IPO Price Band, GMP: Ather IPO lot size is 46 equity shares with face value of Re 1 each. Investors need to bid for a minimum of 46 shares, and in multiples after that.

Mumbai:

Ather Energy IPO Price Band, GMP: Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy Ltd is set end the two and a half month pause in the primary market with the launch of its initial public offering (IPO) later this month. This will be the first main-board public issue of the current financial year (2025-26). The IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,626 crore, and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of 1. Check out key details

Ather Energy IPO Subscription Dates

Ather Energy will be open for public subscription from April 28 to April 30.

Ather Energy IPO Price Band

Ather Energy has fixed a price band of Rs 304 to Rs 321 a piece for its Rs 2,981 crore IPO.

Ather Energy IPO Lot Size

Ather IPO lot size is 46 equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each. Investors need to bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples after that.

Ather Energy IPO Size

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size is pegged at Rs 2,981 crore, placing the company's overall valuation at Rs 11,956 crore.

Ather Energy IPO Book-Running Lead Managers

Axis Capital, JM Financial, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), and HSBC Securities & Capital Markets are the IPO's book-running lead managers.

Ather Energy IPO: Allotment Date

The process of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on May 2, 2025.

Ather Energy IPO: Listing Date

The equity shares of the company are expected to list on May 6 on the stock exchanges.

Ather Energy IPO GMP

Ather IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +9. This indicates Ather Energy share price was trading at a premium of Rs 9 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. This is a gain of 2.80 per cent.

Ather Energy IPO: Bidding For Anchor Investors

The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on April 25, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The proposed IPO is a combination of fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,626 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.

This will be the second electric two-wheeler company looking to go public after Ola Electric Mobility floated its Rs 6,145-crore IPO in August last year.

Ola Electric's IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 5,500 crore and an OFS of up to 8,49,41,997 equity shares.