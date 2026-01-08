Angel One stock split: Shares in focus as company to consider sub-division, check details On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 2,510 and later touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 2,517.40 and Rs 2,438.30, respectively.

Mumbai:

Shares of financial services company Angel One are in focus as the company has informed exchanges that its board will meet soon to consider a sub-division. The stock started the trading session in green at Rs 2,517 against the previous close of Rs 2,472.25 on the BSE. This represents a gain of 1.81 per cent. However, the stock fell amid selling pressure and touched the intraday low of Rs 2,438.80, a fall of 1.35 per cent. Last seen, the scrip was trading at Rs 2,455.45 with a fall of 0.68 per cent, and the market cap of the company stood at Rs 22,312.29 crore. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the counter opened at Rs 2,510 and later touched intraday highs and lows of Rs 2,517.40 and Rs 2,438.30, respectively.

Stock has fallen after five days of consecutive gain and technically trades higher than the 5-day moving average but lower than the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 3,283, hit on June 5, 2025, and has a 52-week low of Rs 1,942.

Angel One stock split

In a regulatory filing, the company said that the board of directors of the company will consider the sub-division/split of existing equity shares having a face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up. The meeting of the board of directors is scheduled for January 15, 2026. The trading window in respect of equity shares of the company will remain closed till January 17, 2026, i.e. up to 48 hours from the conclusion of Board Meeting.

"Proposal for alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs. 10 each, fully paid up, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company and other requisite regulatory approvals," the company said.

Angel One interim dividend

Moreover, the company has fixed January 21, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the interim dividend, if declared by the company.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)