Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd made a tepid debut on the bourses today and list at Rs 432 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) i.e. at a premium of 4.35 per cent from the issue price of Rs 414. On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 432.10 apiece, up 4.37 per cent than the issue price.
Anand Rathi Share Price: Stock makes tepid debut, gains post listing - Check details
Anand Rathi Share Price: Earlier, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Monday announced raising a little over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors.
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Business and Markets Section
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
PM Modi welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza conflict: 'Hope all come together to secure peace'
-
Vijay Kumar Malhotra, Delhi BJP's first chief who defeated former PM Manmohan Singh, dies at 93
-
'I Love Muhammad' row: UP ATS busts radical module, 4 arrested for plotting communal violence
-
Hardik Pandya likely to be ruled out of ODI series against Australia due to injury: Report
Advertisement
Advertisement