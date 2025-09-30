Advertisement
  4. Anand Rathi Share Price: Stock makes tepid debut, gains post listing - Check details

Anand Rathi Share Price: Earlier, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Monday announced raising a little over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors.

Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited is a Full-Service broking company. Image Source : X/NSE
Edited By: Raghwendra Shukla @ShuklaRaghav
Published: , Updated:
Mumbai:

Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd made a tepid debut on the bourses today and list at Rs 432 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) i.e. at a premium of 4.35 per cent from the issue price of Rs 414. On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 432.10 apiece, up 4.37 per cent than the issue price.

Ipo Bse Nse
