Anand Rathi Share Price: Stock makes tepid debut, gains post listing - Check details

Earlier, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers on Monday announced raising a little over Rs 220 crore from anchor investors.

Mumbai:

Shares of Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd made a tepid debut on the bourses today and list at Rs 432 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) i.e. at a premium of 4.35 per cent from the issue price of Rs 414. On BSE, the stock opened at Rs 432.10 apiece, up 4.37 per cent than the issue price.