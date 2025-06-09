After dividend announcement, this construction company plans expansion - Check details The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for the financial year 2024-25.

Mumbai:

The board of directors of infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd recently recommended a final dividend for the financial year 2024-25. The company has now informed exchanges that its board will meet on June 16, 2025. According to the exchange filing, the board will consider the expansion in the new and emerging markets segment.

"To strategically expand into new and emerging business segments, including through the acquisition of company engaged in high-growth and future-oriented sectors, that align with the company’s long-term growth objectives, capitalizing on opportunities in rising sectors to drive enhanced profitability, sustained success, and seamless integration with existing capabilities and expertise, and accordingly alteration/modification in ‘Object Clause’ of Memorandum of Association of the Company, " the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.

Share Price Today

The counter started today's session with a slight gain and opened at Rs 45.25 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 45.25. It continued the upward momentum and touched the intraday high of Rs 45.99 before falling and touching the low of Rs 44 amid profit booking.

The stock's 52-week high is Rs 63.90, and its 52-week low is Rs 32. The counter's market cap is Rs 948.59 crore.

Dividend Amount

The company has informed exchanges that its board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.20 per share for the financial year 2024-25. This is equivalent to 20 per cent of the face value of Re 1 per equity share.

The record date for the dividend has not been announced yet.

Stock Market Today

The stock market rallied today amid positive global cues and upbeat investors' sentiment. The Reserve Bank of India announced a repo rate cut of 50 basis points. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 480.01 points to 82,669 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 157.05 points to 25,160.10.