52-week high alert: Shares of tobacco products manufacturer hit upper circuit post Q4 results

Shares of cigarette and tobacco products manufacturers hit a 52-week high on Wednesday, i.e. on May 28, 2025, even as equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty dropped in the early trade. The counter opened gap up with a gain of 4.15 per cent at Rs 402.75 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 386.70. The counter gained further to touch the intraday high of Rs 406 - also the 52-week high and upper circuit of the stock. The 52-week low of the counter is Rs 11.02. The market cap of the company is Rs 6,489.91 crore.

The company has reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. This is a surge of 93.81 per cent from Rs 6.30 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The company, in an exchange filing, also said that its sales rose 170 per cent to Rs 120.41 crore as compared to Rs 44.49 crore in March 2025.

For the full year, the net profit of the company surged 573.85 per cent to Rs 32.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Similarly, sales rose 423.60 per cent to Rs 297.51 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

Shares of the company have given a multibagger return of over 516 per cent in six months. It has already jumped 291 per cent so far this year.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices fell in early trade today, dragged by ITC amid stake sale reports.

The 30-share BSE benchmark gauge Sensex shed 200.32 points to 81,351.31 and the NSE Nifty fell 61.2 points to 24,765.

From the Sensex firms, ITC, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Maruti were among the laggards.

Infosys, Eternal, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel and Tata Consultancy Services were among the gainers.