5:1 stock split: This stock surges 20% on ex-date for sub-division - Check details

Mumbai:

Shares of IT company Kellton Tech surged almost 20 per cent on Friday, July 25, 2025, as the counter trades ex-date for a sub-division. The stock opened in the green amid a decline in the equity benchmark indices. The stock started the trading session at Rs 29.15, with a gain of 5.61 per cent from the previous close of Rs 27.60. Amid a spurt in the trading volume, the counter jumped further to touch the high of Rs 33.10, representing a gain of 19.92 per cent. Last seen, the scrip held firmly in green with a gain of 15.76 per cent at Rs 31.95 on the BSE.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 35.50, which it touched on December 16, 2024. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 19.01. The market cap of the company is Rs 1,572.41.

5:1 Stock Split

The company had fixed July 25, 2025, as the record date for its proposed 5:1 stock split. This means that one share of the company will be divided into five shares. The board had approved the subdivision in mid-June.

“The Company has fixed Friday, July 25, 2025, as the ‘Record Date’ for determining entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division (split) of each equity share of ₹5 (five rupees only) each, fully paid-up, into 5 (five) equity shares of ₹1 (one rupee only) each, fully paid-up,” the company said in Wednesday’s exchange filing.

A stock split is a corporate action that helps increase the liquidity of the shares. In this, the company divides one share into several parts, as decided by the company. This reduces the face value of each share.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the counter has given a multibagger return of 118 per cent in three years and 92.58 per cent in two years. While it has corrected 0.73 per cent in one year, the stock has gained 3.57 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Share Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Friday, dragged down by Bajaj Finance and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 407.45 points to 81,776.72 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 144.3 points to 24,917.80.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)