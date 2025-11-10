4,050% return in 5 years: Servotech Renewable Power System declares quarterly results, check share price Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

Servotech Renewable Power System has declared its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. According to the information shared with exchanges, the company's performance declined in Q2 FY26 compared to the previous quarter (Q1 FY26). Total income declined by 17.75 per cent to Rs 10,292.63 lakh, compared to Rs 12,513.59 lakh in the previous quarter. The company's EBITDA fell by 31.55 per cent to Rs 974.18 lakh, compared to Rs 1,423.17 lakh in the previous quarter. Gross profit also declined by 15.31 per cent to Rs 2,250.62 lakh, compared to Rs 2,657.36 lakh in Q1.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped by 69.08 per cent to Rs 310.45 lakh, compared to Rs 1,003.98 lakh in the first quarter. The company's PAT declined by 69.91 per cent to Rs 227.23 lakh as against Rs 755.06 lakh in the previous quarter.

Consolidated Quarterly Results

The company's quarterly results also declined on a consolidated basis. Total income fell 21.51 per cent to Rs 10,765.68 lakh, compared to Rs 13,716.54 lakh in Q1.

EBITDA declined 31.25 per cent to Rs 744.46 lakh, compared to Rs 1,083.18 lakh in Q1. Gross profit fell 9.14 per cent to Rs 2,362.54 lakh, compared to Rs 2,600.34 lakh in Q1. PBT declined by 91.95 per cent to Rs 52.92 lakh, compared to Rs 657.01 lakh in the previous quarter. PAT declined by a massive 91.32 per cent to Rs 39.51 lakh from Rs 455.05 lakh in Q1.

Share Price Today

The stock started the trading session in the red at Rs 105 against the previous close of Rs 116.37 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It dipped further to touch the low of Rs 95.60. Technically, the stock was trading lower than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Earlier, the company received an order from Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to install ultra-fast EV chargers at Kempegowda International Airport.

