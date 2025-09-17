1799% return in 5 years: This BSE SmallCap stock surged for second consecutive day amid spurt in volume According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1799 per cent in five years. While it has gained 26.88 per cent in three years, the stock has jumped 9 per cent in two years.

Shares of Sindhu Trade Links extended the rally for the second day on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The stock opened at Rs 29.21 against the previous close of Rs 28.25 on the BSE. Amid a spurt in trading volume, the scrip gained and touched the intraday high of Rs 32.24 - a gain of 14.12 per cent from the previous close. Last seen, the stock held firmly in green and was trading with a gain of 10.69 per cent at Rs 31.27. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 4,821.61 crore.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock started trading at Rs 29.60 against the previous close of Rs 28.22. During the day, the counter touched a high of Rs 32.20. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 39.29, hit on July 7, 2025, and the 52-week low is Rs 13.

The stock has been gaining for the last two days and has risen 28.55 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has given a multibagger return of 1799 per cent in five years. While it has gained 26.88 per cent in three years, the stock has jumped 9 per cent in two years. In one year, the scrip has given a return of 31.46 per cent, compared to a correction of 0.45 per cent in the benchmark index.

Stock Markets Rally

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in initial trade on Wednesday following positive day-long discussions with the visiting US team on a bilateral trade deal with both sides agreeing to push for an early and mutually beneficial conclusion of the agreement.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 262.74 points to 82,643.43 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 85.25 points to 25,324.35.

From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, UltraTech Cement, Trent, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the major gainers.

However, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel and Eternal were among the laggards.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)