170% return in 1 year: PC Jewellers shares in focus again after company turns profitable - Here's why The company, which has 49 owned and three franchised stores as of March 31, has turned profitable in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

Mumbai:

There is a trend reversal in the shares of PC Jewellers Ltd today as the stock has gained after four days of consecutive fall. The stock started the session in the green after the company shared a development related to convertible warrants. The company, in an exchange filing, said that the board of directors of the company has allotted 30.84 lakh equity shares of face value of Re 1 on conversion of 3,08,42,400 warrants. The stock opened in the green at Rs 12.63 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 12.61. It gained further to touch the high of Rs 12.74.

The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 19.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 4.41. The market cap of the company is Rs 8,014 crore.

“Conversion of 30,84,240 Warrants into 3,08,42,400 fully paid-up equity shares of Re 1 each at an issue price of ₹5.62 each (including a premium of ₹4.62 per share) after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up value per share and premium per share post sub-division / split of face value of equity shares of the company from 1 equity share of ₹10 each to 10 equity shares of Re 1 each,” the domestic jeweller informed exchanges.

Q4 Results: PC Jewellers Turns Profitable

The company, which has 49 owned and three franchised stores as of March 31, has turned profitable in the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

According to an exchange filing, the company has posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 in the quarter under consideration on higher sales. PC Jewellers had reported a net loss of Rs 121.64 crore a year ago.

The company's total income also increased to Rs 699.02 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal. This was Rs 48.49 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, the company registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 577.70 crore against a net loss of Rs 629.36 crore in the previous year.

Multibagger Return

The company has given a multibagger return of 170 per cent in one year and 413 per cent two years. However, it has corrected 22 per cent of YTD (year-to-date) basis.