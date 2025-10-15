1500% YTD return: Stock hits upper circuit for second consecutive day - Details here The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 39.18. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of FMCG major Elitecon International hit the upper circuit for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, amid a rally in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty. The action comes amid a spurt in trading volumes. The stock surged 5 per cent in the opening session to hit an upper circuit of Rs 173.10 on the BSE. The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 422.6,5 and its 52-week low is Rs 3.72. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 27,670.04 crore.

The stock has been gaining for the last four days and has risen 21.47 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than the 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

In the current session, a total of 0.67 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.15 crore.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 39.18. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has yielded a positive return of 4553.23 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 1569.24 per cent as compared to positive return of 5.29 per cent by the benchmark index.

Stock Market Today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were trading higher in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a rally in Asian markets amid hopes of a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this month.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 354.57 points to 82,384.55 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty edged higher by 109.55 points to 25,255.05.

From the Sensex firms, Asian Paints, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Bharat Electronics, Bajaj Finserv and Power Grid were among the major winners.

However, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Infosys and Titan were the laggards.