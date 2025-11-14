1246% return YTD: Multibagger dividend stock surges 5% today - Check share price and other details The Board of Directors of the company released its results for the July-September 2025 quarter (Q2) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Shares of cigarette manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd. traded with a 5 per cent gain even as the stock market remained volatile today, i.e. on November 14, 2205. At the time of writing this news, the stock was trading at Rs 146.50, up 4.79 per cent or Rs 6.70, on the BSE. Earlier, the stock opened at Rs 140 against the previous close of Rs 139.80. Heavy trading volume is likely behind the stock's rally. According to information available on the BSE, 3,57,924 equity shares of the company were traded as of 2:51 pm. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 22,379 crore.

The company recently announced an interim dividend for its investors. The record date for this was November 12, 2025. The company's Q2 results were also decent and these factors must be contributing to the stock's rally today.

The Board of Directors of Elitecon International released its results for the July-September 2025 quarter (Q2) on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

The company's net profit increased by 128 per cent compared to the previous year to Rs 20.19 crore. The company's profit in the same quarter last year was Rs 8.84 crore.

The company's revenue from core operations also increased significantly, more than fivefold to Rs 504.89 crore, compared to Rs 79.13 crore in the same quarter last year. These figures are based on the company's standalone financial results.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a weaker note on Friday as weak global market trends and jitters ahead of the Bihar election outcome weighed on the investor sentiment.

Traders said continuous foreign fund outflows also dampened the sentiment for investors.

The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark declined 303.63 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 84,175.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty depreciated by 82.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 25,796.50.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net sellers for the fourth day in a row and offloaded equities worth Rs 383.68 crore on Thursday.

