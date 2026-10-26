Jio IPO allotment status: Here's how to check it on KFinTech, NSE and BSE; latest GMP and listing date

Reliance Industries-backed digital services company Jio Platforms' initial public offering (IPO) received a strong investor response and closed with bids for 22.19 times the shares on offer. Moreover, total demand across the public issue and anchor investor placement crossed Rs 7.4 lakh crore, and applications approached a world-beating 1.39 crore in an unprecedented response. According to data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), investors bid for 438.3 crore shares against 19.75 crore shares on offer.

Institutional demand was the strongest component of the offering. Qualified institutional buyers bid for 345.8 crore shares against 4.9 crore reserved, taking their category to 70.55 times subscription. Non-institutional investors subscribed 14 times their allocation, and retail individual investors bid for 2.72 times the shares reserved for them.

Jio IPO allotment status

With bidding closing on October 23, investors are now waiting for the allotment of shares, which is expected to be finalised on Monday, October 26. Once completed, investors can check the allotment status on NSE, BSE and KFinTech.

Jio IPO Allotment on NSE

Step 1: Visit the official website of the NSE allotment status page or click here https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2: Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3: Choose ‘Jio Platforms’ in Select Symbol

Step 4: Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5: Click on Submit.

The allotment status of the Jio IPO will be displayed on the screen.

Jio Platforms allotment status on BSE: Step-by-step guide

Step 1: Visit the official BSE website or click the direct link: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Step 2: Select 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'

Step 3: Select 'Issue Name' (Jio Platforms IPO in this case).

Step 4: Provide all details, like the application number or PAN, to proceed further.

Step 5: Click 'submit'.

The status of your Jio IPO allotment will appear on the screen.

Jio IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kfin Technologies or click this link: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.

Step 2: Select 'Jio Platforms IPO' in the company dropdown menu.

Step 3: Bidders then have to provide details like PAN, application number, or account details

Step 4: Click on the 'Search' option

The status of your Jio IPO application will appear on the screen.

Jio IPO GMP today

According to Investorgain, Jio Platforms' unlisted shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 247. Considering the upper price band of Rs 1,119, the company's shares are expected to list at around Rs 1,366, reflecting a grey market premium of 36.98 per cent.

Jio Platforms listing date on NSE, BSE

Jio Platforms is scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

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