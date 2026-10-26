Defence stock below Rs 500 opens in green even as markets decline, here's what's behind the rally

Shares of defence company Apollo Micro Systems opened in green even as the stock market declined amid high crude oil prices and global uncertainties. The stock opened gap up at Rs 390.70, with a gain of Rs 16.8 or 4.49 per cent from the previous close of Rs 373.90 on the BSE. It continued to gain, and amid a spurt in volume by more than 1.83 times, it hit an intraday high of Rs 410, representing a gain of Rs 36.1 or 9.65 per cent. Last seen, the stock traded at Rs 395.55, up 21.85 or 5.84 per cent. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 14,681.90 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of Rs 466.70, hit on July 3, 2026 and a 52-week low of Rs 180.80, touched on March 30, 2026.

What's behind the rally?

This rally follows the company's strong September quarter results, which it released on October 24. The company reported its best-ever standalone September quarter performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2FY27).

During this period, the company's revenue increased 97 per cent to Rs 306 crore from Rs 156 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA also rose 122 per cent to Rs 108 crore from Rs 48 crore. The company's profit after tax (PAT) also rose 72 per cent to Rs 48 crore, up from Rs 29 crore in the previous quarter. This means the company's revenue and profits jumped significantly on a quarterly basis.

Consolidated financial results

On a consolidated basis, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 388.15 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. It was Rs 225.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. While its total income reached Rs 391.69 crore, the profit before tax stood at Rs 92.48 crore. The company reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 46.15 crore.

To invest Rs 300 crore in Telangana

Earlier, the company said that it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Telangana. The company has also acquired a land parcel of 22,988 square metres at TSIIC, Hardware Park Phase II in Hyderabad, it said in an exchange filing. AMSL said it would invest Rs 30,000 lakhs (Rs 300 crore) in a new electronics and electro-mechanical manufacturing facility.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)