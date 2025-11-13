You may lose salary credit, SIPs and tax refunds from January 1, 2026: Know who will be affected Importantly, if PAN-Aadhar linking is not done before the deadline ends, PAN will become inoperative from the very next day.

In what comes as crucial information for ordinary citizens, linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) to the UID card (Aadhar card) has become necessary to avoid making your PAN inoperative. The deadline to do so is December 31, 2025. The failure to do so can have serious consequences, including failure to even draw salaries, among other facilities that are at risk. The information was recently highlighted by TaxBuddy on X.

PAN card to be deactivated from Jan 1

In its post on X, TaxBuddy says, "Your PAN card will be deactivated from Jan 1, 2006. No ITR filing. No refunds. Even your salary credit or SIP could fail."

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance on April 3, 2025, persons who have been allotted a Permanent Account Number on the basis of the Enrolment ID of their respective Aadhar application form, which were filed before the first day of October 2024, are required to intimate their Aadhar numbers to Principal Director General of Income Tax (Systems) or the Director General of Income Tax (Systems) or the Director General of Income Tax (Systems). It may also be provided to any person who has been authorised by the way authorities mentioned above on or before December 31, 2025, or any date specified by the same authorities.

Importantly, if PAN-Aadhar linking is not done before the deadline ends, PAN will become inoperative from the very next day. This will imply that users won't be able to file or verify Income Tax Returns, with returns being withheld, and pending returns remaining unprocessed. It would further mean that TDS/TCS credit not being reflected in Form 26AS.

How to link PAN with Aadhar: