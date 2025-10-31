1000% return in 1 year: Stock below Rs 100 hits upper circuit amid volatility in markets According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 1038.51 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 475 per cent as against the return of 7.01 per cent by the benchmark index.

Mumbai:

Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, a small-cap restaurant sector company, hit a 5 per cent upper circuit today i.e. on October 31, 2025. The stock opened gap up at Rs 53.50 against the previous close of Rs 52.38 on the BSE. It gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 54.99. In between the stock hit an intraday low of Rs 53.45. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 3,833 crore. Stock has been gaining for the last 11 days and has risen 37.61 per cent in the period. Technically, the stock trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Meanwhile, the BSE has placed the stock under the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure Stage 4 (ST ASM-4) framework.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 81.82. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Share Price History

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has delivered a positive return of 1038.51 per cent in one year. On a year-to-date basis, the scrip has gained 475 per cent as against the return of 7.01 per cent by the benchmark index.

Acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP

The company recently approved a proposal to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Rightfest Hospitality LLP. Rightfest Hospitality operates premium lifestyle ventures such as SALUD in Goa and XORA Bar & Kitchen in Hyderabad.

"...announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of Rightfest Hospitality LLP (“Rightfest”), marking a strategic expansion in India’s rapidly evolving casual dining, quick-service, and tech-enabled food experience space," the company said.

Potential acquisition of majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC

The company’s board has also authorised chairman Mohan Babu Karjela to evaluate a potential majority stake acquisition in Blackstone Management LLC.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)