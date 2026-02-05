10% upper circuit: Stock under Rs 200 surges ahead of quarterly results, check details The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.64. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Shares of education sector company Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd. are on investors' radar on Thursday, i.e. on February 5, 2025. Despite widespread selloff in the benchmark indices, the stock has gained around 10 per cent to Rs 174 to hit an upper circuit. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 2,801.40 crore. The action in the stock comes even as stock markets declined. After starting the trade on a bearish note, the 30-share BSE Sensex further dropped 486.89 points or 0.58 per cent to 83,330.80. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 160.10 points or 0.62 per cent to 25,615.90. The decline comes as South Korea's Kospi traded lower by over 3 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were also trading in negative territory. Earlier, US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

Share price history

According to BSE Analytics, the stock has gained nearly 30 per cent in the past week. Over the past six months, the stock has gained over 76 per cent. It has gained 1209.26 per cent in five years and 179.01 per cent in three years.

The stock has been gaining for the last three days and has risen 24.37 per cent in the period. Technically, it trades higher than the 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The stock's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 53.64. For the uninitiated, a level above 70 is considered overbought or overvalued, and below 30 is defined as oversold or undervalued.

Q3 results to be released soon

The company had informed in an exchange that the board of directors will meet on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. In this meeting, the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 will be released.

Earlier, the company stated that it had issued a Letter of Comfort in favour of its subsidiary, Uniformverse Private Limited, to ICICI Bank Limited in connection with credit facilities availed by Uniformverse Private Limited.

(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)