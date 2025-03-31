1,431% return in 5 years: This chemical stock to be in focus as promoter increases stake Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 equity shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing 2.7 per cent in the company at the end of December 2024 quarter.

Shares of Fineotex Chemical, which is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty chemicals, will be in focus when the market opens on Tuesday, i.e. on April 1, 202,5, as the promoter has increased their stake in the company. According to the information available on the BSE, the promoter of the company has bought a total of 4,000 shares via the open market.

Aarti Mitesh Jhunjhunwala has purchased 4,000 equity shares. After the recent transaction, Jhunjhunwala’s shareholding has increased to 85,050 shares from 81,050 shares, representing 0.07 per cent stake.

Before this, Sanjay Tibrewala, CFO and executive director of Fineotex Chemical, bought 20,000 equity shares in March. Earlier, he purchased 40,000 shares in the same month.

Tibrewala now has 34,54,990 shares of the company and has a stake of 3.02 per cent.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 31,35,568 equity shares of Fineotex Chemical, representing 2.7 per cent in the company at the end of the December 2024 quarter. The total value of his investment is Rs 74.8 crore.

Fineotex Chemical Share Price

In the last trading session, the stock closed at Rs 229.75 - a loss of 3.77 per cent from the previous close of Rs 238.75 on the BSE. In the last trading session, the counter hit an intraday high of Rs 243.40 and an intraday low of Rs 229.

The 52-week high of the scrip is Rs 438.60 and the 52-week low is Rs 215.10.

Fineotex Chemical Share Price History

The stock has given a multibagger return of 1,431 per cent in 5 years and 42 per cent in three years. It has corrected 33 per cent so far this year. The counter has given a negative return of 37 per cent in one year.

Earlier, Fineotex Chemical raised Rs 342.55 crore through the issue of equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis.

In a regulatory filing, the company announced the closure of "fund raising of Rs 342.55 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible warrants".