NSE suspends trading due to software glitch, indices frozen

NSE indices frozen, tweets brokerage firm Zerodha

The National Stock Exchange on Wednesday suspended trading on the platform following a technical glitch. Several brokerage firms and retail traders said that Index price feed for NSE indices was frozen due to unknown reason.

"There is an issue with live ticks for NSE indices (Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and others) across brokers. We are in touch with NSE to have this fixed," brokerage firm Zerodha said in a tweet. Retail traders also complained of some issue with live ticks for NSE indices.

NSEIndia later tweeted that engineers are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. "In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," it tweeted.

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," another tweet by NSEIndia reads.

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Stock Exchange announced changes in index maintenance guidelines, criteria and methodology. From March 31, there will be changes to revision in the index reconstitution date, stock capping, quarterly rebalancing of shares and investible weight factors, and calculation of Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio for indices. There will also be changes to calculation of dividend yield per cent for indices.

