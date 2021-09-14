Ami Organics IPO listing date today: Grey market premium indicates strong listing

Follow us on Image Source : AMIORGANICS.COM AMI ORGANICS IPO listing on BSE, NSE on September 14

Ami Organics IPO Listing, Ami Organics IPO GMP, Ami Organics IPO Grey Market Premium: Ami Organics IPO will be listed on Indian bourses (BSE and NSE) today. In the grey market, Ami Organics is commanding a premium of Rs 150-155 per share over the issue price, indicating a strong listing. The company had fixed its IPO price range at Rs 603-610 per share. The issue was finalised at Rs 610 share.

The Rs 569.63 crore IPO received bids for 42,22,36,296 shares against 65,42,342 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 86.64 times, non institutional investors 154.81 times and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 13.36 times. The company's initial public offer was fully subscribed within the first few hours on the opening day. The initial public offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6,059,600 equity shares.

Ahead of its IPO, Ami Organics had collected Rs 171 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards repayment of certain debt and funding working capital requirements.

Ami Organics is one of the leading R&D driven manufacturers of speciality chemicals with varied end usage, focussed towards the development and manufacturing of pharma intermediates for regulated and generic APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and NCE (new chemical entity) and key starting material for agrochemicals and fine chemicals.

This is the company's second attempt to go public. Earlier, Ami Organics had filed preliminary papers with Sebi in 2018 and had received the regulator's nod to launch the public issue. However, it did not float the IPO.

Latest Business News