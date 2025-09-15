ITR filing deadline ends today: Last-minute guide to avoid rush while filing Income Tax Return - Details Income Tax Return: Another important aspect of filing ITR is to pick the correct ITR form. ITR-1 (Sahaj) is for salaried taxpayers with income up to Rs 50 lakh.

The time is flying for taxpayers, as today is the last date for Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for the assessment year 2025–26. A large number of people have yet to file their ITRs. However, the Income Tax Department has clarified that the deadline for ITR filing for Assessment Year 2025-26 is September 15. The clarification came amid reports circulating on social media stating that the due date of filing ITRs has been further extended to September 30, 2025. "A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025... The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025...Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official @IncomeTaxIndia updates," the department said in a post on X.

ITR Filing: Quick Guide To Avoid Rush

To avoid a last-minute rush, it is vital to collect all your papers first. Form 16, Form 26AS, the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Permanent Account Number (PAN), and Aadhaar (linked with PAN) are some of the documents that you should keep handy. Those filing ITR under the Old Tax Regime must also collect proofs of tax-saving investments. If you are paying a home loan, you should get the interest certificate.

Another important aspect of filing ITR is to pick the correct ITR form. ITR-1 (Sahaj) is for salaried taxpayers with income up to Rs 50 lakh. Read more - From ITR-1 to ITR-7, here's what these form means

One must be very careful while filling in bank details, as refunds are directly credited to your account. Provide the correct account number and IFSC code while filing the ITR.

Advance Tax Payment - Who needs to pay?

Advance tax is income tax filed in advance, rather than making a lump sum payment after the end of the financial year. All taxpayers whose estimated tax liability exceeds Rs 10,000 are required to pay advance tax. As employers already deduct TDS, salaried employees need to pay advance tax only if they generate additional income.

