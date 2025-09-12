ITR Filing Due Date: Here's what's at stake if you miss deadline to file Income Tax Return ITR Filing Due Date: Taxpayers can even file the returns after the deadline up to 31 December 2025, but a belated return attracts the applicable penalties.

The deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR), September 15, 2025, is reaching fast for the Assessment Year 2025-26. Taxpayers, including businesses, professionals, freelancers, and millions of salaried individuals, are doing their best to meet the cutoff date. However, many of the taxpayers would also be eager to know the consequences if they miss the deadline. Notably, there’s a provision for a late fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The penalty being charged is linked to the income level:

If the total income of an individual is Rs 5 lakh, a fine of Rs 5,000 will be applicable

If the total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty has been kept at Rs 1,000

Moreover, if the income is below the taxable threshold, there will be no penalty. However, there can be some consequences in certain cases.

Outstanding Tax Liability

In case you have some outstanding tax liability, missing the deadline can attract another burden. A taxpayer will be required to pay an interest of 1 per cent per month or part of a month on the amount that is pending. This will be added over and above the late fee.

Another major aspect of late ITR filing, i.e., filing after the deadline, is that the refund process gets slowed down for those seeking it. If refunds are filed after the deadline, they get credited late compared to the ones filed before the deadline.

In some of the cases where taxpayers are found deliberately evading tax filing, the Income Tax Department gets the authority to launch even prosecution. This case is rare, as it applies in a few cases that involve high incomes, fraudulent activities, or even black money.

Can You File After Deadline?

Taxpayers can even file the returns after the deadline up to 31 December 2025, but a belated return attracts the applicable penalties. It will also limit the ability to carry forward certain losses.