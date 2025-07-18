ITR-2 filing goes live: Don’t miss these changes before you file your income tax return ITR-2 Filling Online: Due to new indexation and tax rate rules, long-term capital gains must be reported separately for periods before and after July 23, 2024

New Delhi:

The Income Tax Department has opened the e-filing window for taxpayers on its portal, enabling them to file their income tax return form ITR-2. The move will allow taxpayers to file their returns for the financial year 2024-25 by using pre-filled data through the online utility. Notably, users find this method more convenient than the offline Excel utilities. In a post on X, the Income Tax department said, “Kind Attention Taxpayers! Income Tax Return Form of ITR-2 is now enabled for filing through online mode with pre-filled data at the e-filing portal.”

How To Access ITR-2 Form?

The ITR-2 form is now available in the dropdown menu for selecting ITR forms on the Income Tax e-filing portal. To file ITR-2 online, log in to the portal and access the relevant filing option.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department unveiled the Excel-based utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3. Under the facility, users were required to download the forms, fill them offline, and then upload them on the portal to file their returns.

ITR-2 applies to individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who:

Earn income from salary or pension,

Own more than one house property, have capital gains,

Receive income from other sources

Some Key Changes in ITR-2

Due to new indexation and tax rate rules, long-term capital gains must be reported separately for periods before and after July 23, 2024

Unlisted bonds or debentures must be declared distinctly

Buyback proceeds received on or after October 1, 2024, must be shown both under “Income from Other Sources” and as “Nil” consideration in the capital gains schedule.

Individuals with income above Rs 1 crore must now declare their assets and liabilities. Earlier, this limit was Rs 50 lakh.

Notably, ITR-2 excludes any income from business or professional activities. The online ITR-2 has been unveiled with major updates this year. The current changes have been introduced due to the changes brought about in the capital gains tax regime for FY 2024-25.

Who Can Use ITR-2 Form?

Taxpayers can also use the ITR-2 form if they wish to club the income of another person, including a spouse or a minor child, with their income. However, it should be used only if the applicable conditions for filing ITR-2 are satisfied.

The last date to file ITR has been extended this year for taxpayers not requiring an audit. Taxpayers can now file their return up to September 15, 2025. As of July 18, 2025, over 1.41 crore returns have already been filed, and the Income Tax Department has also processed more than 1.12 crore verified returns.