ITR Filing: Income Tax Return filing begins, check last date and other details

New Delhi:

ITR Filing, Income Tax Return: The income tax return (ITR) filing has started for the financial year 2024-25 (assessment year 2025-26). The IT department permitted Excel Utility-based return filing on May 30, 2025. However, online filing has yet to begin. "The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers," the department said in a post on X.

They are designed to assist individual taxpayers with annual incomes under Rs 50 lakh.

What are ITR-1, ITR-2 and ITR-4 Forms?

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that are suitable for a large number of small and medium taxpayers.

Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual with an annual income up to Rs 50 lakh who receives income from salary, one house property, other sources (interest), and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 a year.

Individuals can file Sugam, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)), with total annual incomes of up to Rs 50 lakh and income from business and profession.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs who do not have income from profits and gains in business or profession.

ITR Filing: Last Date

The Income Tax department has extended the due date for filing ITRs for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 to September 15 from July 31.

The extension applies to individuals, HUFs, and entities that do not need to have their accounts audited. They can now file their tax return for income earned in the 2024-25 (April-March) fiscal year by September 15.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the extension was necessitated to prepare the Income Tax systems to incorporate changes in ITR forms and roll out the utilities.

This year, ITR forms for AY26 were notified in late April and early May, as opposed to the previous year's practice of notifying them in January/February.