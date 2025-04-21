2,200% Dividend: HDFC Bank shares hit fresh all-time high after Q4 results, dividend announcement HDFC Bank Share Price, Bank Nifty: Nifty Bank is also in green, amid strong buying in the banking stocks. The Nifty Bank was up 1.14 per cent and was trading at 54,909.15 at the time of writing the report.

Mumbai:

HDFC Bank Share Price, Bank Nifty: Shares of the largest private sector lender HDFC Bank hit a new 52-week high on Monday amid firm buying after the firm announced its March quarter results and dividend payment for its investors.

Nifty Bank is also in green, amid strong buying in the banking stocks. The Nifty Bank was up 1.14 per cent and was trading at 54,909.15 at the time of writing the report. Shares of ICICI Bank opened with a gain of 2.16 per cent today at Rs 1,437 against the previous close of Rs 1,406.65 on the BSE. Shares of IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank also gained over 5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

HDFC Bank Share Price

HDFC Bank shares open in green at Rs 1,922.05 on the BSE against the previous close of Rs 1,906.55. The scrip gained further to touch an intraday high of Rs 1,950 - a gain of 2.28 per cent from the previous close. The stock has been gaining for the last five days and has given 9.02 per cent returns in the period.

Last seen, the stock was trading at Rs 1,921.30, with a gain of 0.77 per cent. The 52-week low of the stock is Rs 1,430.15. The market cap of the company is Rs 14,67,007.42 crore.

The scrip has given a multibagger return of 107 per cent in five years. The scrip has surged 25 per cent in one year.

However, today's surge comes after the firm reported a 7 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 18,835 crore. On a standalone basis, HDFC Bank reported a net profit of Rs 17,616 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 as against Rs 16,512 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank's overall capital adequacy stood at 19.6 per cent, which is higher than the 18.8 per cent in the year-ago period.

After the Q4 results, HDFC Bank's ADR or American Depository Receipt closed over 4 per cent higher.

HDFC Bank Dividend

The board of the firm has also recommended a dividend of Rs 22 or 2200 per cent per share with a face value of Re 1 for the FY 2024-25. This is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

HDFC Bank Dividend Record Date

The company has fixed June 27, 2025 as the record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend.