Economic package likely to include tax-paying middle class

The Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have something for the tax-paying middle class as well, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman indicated in her tweet. "@PMOIndia ’s vision: #AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone-a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax-paying middle class, a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance," Sitharaman had tweeted post-PM Modi's address to the nation on Tuesday.

Sitharaman is all set to announce the details of India's Rs 20 trillion stimulus package, termed by PM Modi as Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, at 4 pm today. She will address a press conference in New Delhi today, her office announced.

The finance minister also said that the stimulus package will be all-inclusive and hawkers and street vendors will be taken care of along with the manufacturing units.

@PMOIndia’s vision:#AatmanirbharBharat Abhiyan to include everyone-a hawker/street vendor, a trader, a MSME, an honest tax paying middle class,a manufacturer etc. This shall not be just a financial package, but a reform stimulus, a mindset overhaul, and a thrust in governance. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 12, 2020

"#AatmaNirbharBharat does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist," she tweeted.

Sitharaman also announced that the mantra of rebuilding the economy will start "local".

"We’ll build capacities, skill people and compete globally acquiring strengths. We’ll build the #Local. After all, every global brand began with their #Local strength. We shall integrate with GVCs," she further tweeted.

