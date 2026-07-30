Don't wait until last minute as late ITR filing risks delayed refunds and extra charges: Details here

New Delhi:

Only a few hours remain before the ITR filing deadline for salaried taxpayers. According to the Income Tax Department, more than five crore returns have already been filed for Assessment Year 2026–27. As the annual deadline for Income Tax Return (ITR) submission approaches, tax authorities and financial planners are urging taxpayers not to wait until the final hours. While missing the due date might feel like a temporary inconvenience, delaying your tax filing carries direct financial penalties, interest charges, and long-term consequences for your personal portfolio.

However, many taxpayers tend to view the ITR filing deadline as something they can push to the last minute, but experts say that delaying the process often has financial consequences that are easy to avoid. According to Suresh Kumar, Spokesperson, Emergency Paisa, timely filing is not just about complying with tax regulations, as it also helps individuals manage their finances more efficiently and avoid unnecessary stress.

Impact on Tax Refunds

One of the biggest consequences of delayed ITR filing is the postponement of tax refunds. If a taxpayer is eligible for a refund, filing the return late generally means waiting longer to receive that money. "For many salaried individuals and families, these refunds already play a role in their financial planning, whether for savings, investments, or managing upcoming expenses. A delayed refund can therefore disrupt cash flow and affect short-term financial stability," said Suresh Kumar.

Another important aspect taxpayers often overlook is the additional interest that may be levied on outstanding tax dues. A delay in filing can increase overall tax liability, causing taxpayers to pay more than they originally owed. What starts as a small delay can eventually translate into an avoidable financial burden.

Key Advice for Taxpayers

Experts believe that taxpayers must not wait until the last day. This not only ensures faster refund processing but also gives taxpayers enough time to rectify any discrepancies and avoid last-minute technical glitches.

"Ultimately, filing your ITR on time is more than just a compliance requirement. It's a reflection of sound financial discipline that helps taxpayers avoid additional costs, receive refunds sooner, and maintain a strong financial profile. A little planning today can save both money and unnecessary stress tomorrow," Kumar said.

Which ITR form is for you?

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) is a simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by a resident individual with an annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and with salary income, one house property, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000 per year.

ITR-2 is filed by individuals and HUFs not having income from profits and gains in business or profession, but having income from capital gains.

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