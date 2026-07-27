4 crore income tax returns filed so far, Finance Ministry urges taxpayers to beat July 31 deadline

New Delhi:

The Income Tax Department announced on Monday that more than 40 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed so far for the financial year 2025-26. The deadline for filing ITRs for the financial year 2025-26 (AY 2026-27) is July 31, 2026. The Income Tax Department of the Finance Ministry has appealed to taxpayers not to wait for the deadline to file their income tax returns and to file them as soon as possible.

1.7 crore ITRs filed till July 10

The Income Tax Department stated in a social media post on July 11 that 1.7 crore ITRs had been filed as of July 10. According to the I-T department, more than 10 lakh ITRs were filed on July 10 alone. The department has appealed to all taxpayers to file their income tax returns within the deadline to avoid last-minute rush and technical difficulties caused by the heavy workload.

July 31 is the last date for filing ITR-1 and ITR-2

The deadline for filing ITR-1 (Sahaj) and ITR-2 for income generated in the financial year 2025-26 is July 31. ITR-1 (Sahaj) is a relatively simple form designed for a large number of small and medium taxpayers. This form can be filed by taxpayers with annual income up to Rs 50 lakh and who have salary income, one housing property, and up to Rs 5,000 annual income from agriculture.

ITR-2 is for Hindu Undivided Families

On the other hand, the ITR-2 form is for taxpayers and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who do not have income from business or profession but have income from capital gains. Before filing the return, one should choose between the old tax regime and the new one.

To file Income Tax Return for Assessment Year 2026-27, visit the link given below-

https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Finance Minister appeals to officials

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has appealed to Income Tax Department officials to work in the best interests of ordinary citizens. The minister said that people should not be forced to "run from pillar to post" for their work. She urged officials to resolve citizens' issues in a timely and sensitive manner, while remaining within the rules.

Income tax dept short of 26,997 officers

Earlier, Parliament was informed that the Income Tax Department is running short of 26,997 officers and support staff as of January 1, 2026.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)