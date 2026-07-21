Key factors to consider before choosing old vs new tax regime, expert explains

New Delhi:

With the arrival of the income tax filing season in 2026, a heated discussion centres on the question that bothers taxpayers this year. Should one choose the old tax regime or the new one? It's not as simple as choosing the regime that offers a lower tax rate. Your income level, investment portfolio, housing loan, insurance payments, and even long-term goals are important factors influencing your choice. According to experts, the new tax regime may be the most widely used due to its ease of taxation, but the old one continues to be an excellent option for competent savers who enjoy the benefits of various deductions and exemptions. According to Mukesh Pandey, Managing Director of Rupyaapaisa, with the existing tax rules being kept in the Budget 2026, taxpayers must be careful enough to analyse their own financial situation before making financial decisions based on the new tax incentives offered.

It's About Your Total Payable Taxes, Not Just the Tax Rates

Many taxpayers believe that a lower tax bracket equals lower taxes paid into the government treasury. Nevertheless, what matters is the amount of taxes a particular taxpayer has to pay after all deductions are considered. Hence, the new tax regime features lower tax rates along with less paperwork, while tax deductions such as Section 80C investments, HRA, and LTA are omitted, making the old regime attractive for believers in tax-saving instruments. Before declaring your dividends, calculate your tax liabilities for both regimes. Also, tax notices are increasing because of a mismatch between the income reported in the Income Tax Return (ITR) and the information available in the Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS), or Form 26AS. So taxpayers need to be careful about this too.

Know Your Financial Profile First

The decision frequently hinges on your financial behaviour rather than your remuneration. "If you are someone who puts money into a provident fund, invests under Section 80C, pays premiums for life and health insurance policies, pays off a home loan, or claims house rent allowance, the old tax regime gives you better chances of achieving tax savings. However, if you are a novice, do not have a housing loan, make limited tax-saving investments, or prefer higher liquidity over tax exemptions, the new tax regime offers better options. The government keeps promoting the new tax system as a simplified taxation system for taxpayers who can apply fewer deductions," said Mukesh Pandey, Managing Director of Rupyaapaisa.

“One of the most important points concerning the new tax regime is that resident individuals, whose taxable income does not exceed 12 lakh, may not pay any income tax due to the rise in the tax rebate under Section 87A. For salaried employees, the maximum gross salary can be about Rs 12.75 lakh in certain situations, considering the standard deduction. Nevertheless, this announcement is often interpreted wrongly by taxpayers. It does not mean that everyone earning Rs 12 lakh will not pay any taxes. Capital gains, special rate incomes, or incomes exceeding the limit of rebate will be treated differently,” he added.

Don't Neglect Long-Term Financial Planning

One of the main errors taxpayers commit is electing a tax regime which is only beneficial in the current year. The old system heavily encourages people to save for the long term through a Public Provident Fund (PPF) or Equity Linked Savings Schemes (ELSS). This contributes to taxpayers' tax savings and also builds their wealth. The new regime provides more freedom to taxpayers, as they do not have to make investments purely for the sake of tax savings.

Home Loans Can Make a Difference

For many middle-class families, having a home loan is one of the most important considerations. The tax benefits of interest payments for a self-occupied house under the old regime may reduce a taxpayer's taxable income. Thus, taxpayers with large housing loans should compare both tax regimes before making their final decision. Otherwise, they may find out they pay more tax despite reduced tax slabs.

The Choice Is Not Always for Life

Another important aspect is flexibility. Salaried people can choose any tax regime while filing their tax return, even if a different one was chosen for TDS purposes. However, business owners and independent professionals have to cope with a different set of rules for switching between tax systems.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)