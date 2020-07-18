Income Tax Return: New and improved Form 26AS from this year. Check details

Image Source : FILE PHOTO CBDT announces improved Form 26AS, to be available from this assessment year.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday informed that from this Assessment Year (2020-20201), taxpayers will see an improved Form 26AS which would carry some additional details on taxpayers' financial transactions as specified Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) in various categories.

CBDT said Form 26AS relating to a PAN earlier used to give information regarding tax deducted at source and tax collected at source besides certain additional information including details of other taxes paid, refunds and TDS defaults.

Now it will have Statement of Financial Transactions (SFTs) to help the taxpayers remind all her/his major financial transactions so that s/he has a ready reckoner to enable her/him while filing the ITR. Form 26AS relating to a PAN earlier used to give information regarding tax deducted at source and tax collected at source besides certain additional information including details of other taxes paid, refunds and TDS defaults: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) (1/2) https://t.co/aw1Dn5PuFu — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020

Earlier on July 5, the income tax department amended the TDS form and made it more comprehensive by mandating deductors to state reasons for non-deduction of tax. As per the amended form, banks will also have to report Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) for cash withdrawals above Rs 1 crore.

Through a notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has amended Income Tax Rules to include TDS on e-commerce operators, dividend distributed by mutual funds and business trusts, cash withdrawals, professional fees and interest.

Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said with this notification, the government has revised the format of forms 26Q and 27Q, where details of TDS amount deducted and deposited on various resident and non-resident payments are required to be filled.

