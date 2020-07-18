Who is Noel Tata? The man pipped to be inducted in Tata Sons Board

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Noel Tata is the half-brother of Ratan Tata and trustee at Sir Ratan Tata Trust

Noel Tata, trustee and half-brother of Ratan Tata, may be inducted as Director on the board of Tata Sons. Reports say discussions on appointing Noel on board of Tata Sons have intensified, however, a final decision is yet to be made. According to the Hindu BusinessLine, this could be a part of a restructuring plan.

Who is Noel Tata?

Noel Naval Tata, 63, is the chairman of Trent and Tata Investment Corporation. He is also the managing director of Tata International and the vice-chairman of Titan Company. Noel, Ratan Tata's half-brother and a trustee at Sir Ratan Tata Trust, is likely to be inducted as Director at the board of Tata Sons. The development has come after Sir Ratan Tata Trust, the second biggest trust of Tata Trusts after Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, appointed Noel Tata as trustee in 2019.

Noel Tata started off his journey with Tata International, Tata Group's wing responsible for offering products and services offered abroad. He took over as the managing director of Tata Group's retail arm Trent, in June 1999, which was founded by his mother.

Trent acquired department store Littlewoods International which was renamed Westside. Noel Tata was appointed as the director of Titan Industries and Voltas in 2003.

Noel Tata during 2010-2011, was being expected to become managing director of Tata International, raised speculation that he was being groomed to succeed Ratan Tata but in 2011 his brother-in-law Cyrus Mistry was announced as the successor to Ratan Tata.

In 2018, Noel Tata was appointed as vice-chairman of Titan Company and inducted as trustee into the board of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust in February 2019.

Noel Tata is married to Aloo Mistry, the daughter of Pallonji Mistry, who is the largest single shareholder in Tata Sons -- Tata Group's holding company and father of Cyrus Mistry.

According to Times of India, a person close to Tatas has also confirmed that Noel Tata's appointment in Tata Sons was being seriously considered.

"If Noel is inducted to the Tata Sons Board, it could be a precursor to appointing him as a successor to Ratan Tata. The equation between Noel and Ratan has improved over the last few years, especially after Noel backed his brother against Cyrus Mistry," TOI quoted a Tata group official.

Tata Sons at present have 8 directors

Tata Sons, the main investment company, at present have 8 directors. The composition of directors follows as:

N Chandrasekaran -- Executive Chairman

Farida Khambata -- Former member of IFC’s management group

Venu Srinivasan -- Chairman and Managing Director of TVS Group

Ajay Piramal -- Chairman of Piramal and Shriram groups

Ralf Speth -- CEO of Jaguar Land Rover

Bhaskar Bhat -- Former Titan CEO

Harish Manwani -- Former group chairman of Unilever

Saurabh Agrawal -- Tata Sons group CFO

ALSO READ | Roshni Nadar Malhotra succeeds Shiv Nadar as HCL Chairman

ALSO READ | Income Tax Return: New and improved Form 26AS from this year. Check details

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage