Budget 2025: What is Economic Survey and why is it tabled in Parliament day before Union Budget?

The Economic Survey will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31.

Economic Survey 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to release the Economic Survey 2024-25 on Friday which will offer a comprehensive assessment of India's economic performance over the past financial year. The Economic Survey will be tabled in Lok Sabha at 12 noon and at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha. Published a day before the Union Budget 2025, the report will provide valuable insights into key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and services while outlining policy recommendations to tackle economic challenges and accelerate growth.

Notably, this year's Economic Survey will be presented just six months after the previous one. The reason behind this unusual timeline is that 2024 was an election year in India due to which the last survey was presented in July 2024 -- ahead of the full Union Budget that followed the general elections. Now, with a fresh economic outlook, the latest report will set the stage for crucial fiscal policies and government strategies in the upcoming budget.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an annual report of the Ministry of Finance which provides a detailed analysis of India’s economic health, growth prospects, and fiscal policies. It serves as an essential resource for policymakers, economists, and industry leaders, offering a deep dive into macroeconomic trends, policy assessments, and financial strategies.

As the government prepares to present the Union Budget 2025, the Economic Survey will act as a guiding framework which will present data-driven insights and key policy recommendations to shape India's financial roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.

Structure of the Economic Survey

The Economic Survey is usually divided into two parts:

Part A: It focuses on the economic performance of the country, analysing major developments, key economic indicators, and fiscal trends from the current fiscal year.

Part B: It addresses socio-economic issues such as education, poverty, climate change, and social security. It also provides projections for GDP growth, inflation, and trade, offering a comprehensive view of the economy's trajectory.

Why is Economic Survey presented a day before the Union Budget?

The Economic Survey is presented one day before the Union Budget to provide a comprehensive overview of the economy which sets the stage for the government's fiscal roadmap. While the Union Budget details the government's revenue and expenditure plans, the Economic Survey acts as a crucial backdrop and offers insights into key economic trends, challenges, and opportunities. This sequencing ensures that budgetary decisions are reviewed within the broader economic landscape, allowing policymakers, economists, and industry leaders to assess how fiscal measures align with India's growth trajectory.

