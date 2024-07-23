Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
  Budget 2024: What's costlier, what's cheaper | FULL LIST

Budget 2024: What's costlier, what's cheaper | FULL LIST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday in Lok Sabha and made major announcements which will make several things cheaper.

Updated on: July 23, 2024 12:59 IST
Budget 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 and announced several measures which will make various items cheaper. The Minister, in her speech, announced various steps the government will take that will help citizens save more on items of daily use.

What's cheaper in the Budget?

  • X-ray machines
  • Cancer medicines
  • Mobile phones
  • Mobile chargers
  • Mobile phone parts
  • Solar panels
  • Solar cells
  • Electric vehicles
  • Leather shoes, sandals, and wallets
  • Gold and silver
  • Items made of platinum
  • Imported jewelry
  • Seafood

What's costlier in the Budget?

  • Amonium Nitrate
  • Plastic Products
  • Telecom Equipment

More to follow... 

