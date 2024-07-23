Budget 2024: What's costlier, what's cheaper | FULL LIST

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 and announced several measures which will make various items cheaper. The Minister, in her speech, announced various steps the government will take that will help citizens save more on items of daily use.

What's cheaper in the Budget?

X-ray machines

Cancer medicines

Mobile phones

Mobile chargers

Mobile phone parts

Solar panels

Solar cells

Electric vehicles

Leather shoes, sandals, and wallets

Gold and silver

Items made of platinum

Imported jewelry

Seafood

What's costlier in the Budget?

Amonium Nitrate

Plastic Products

Telecom Equipment

