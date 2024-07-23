Budget 2024: What's costlier, what's cheaper | FULL LIST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024-25 and announced several measures which will make various items cheaper. The Minister, in her speech, announced various steps the government will take that will help citizens save more on items of daily use.
What's cheaper in the Budget?
- X-ray machines
- Cancer medicines
- Mobile phones
- Mobile chargers
- Mobile phone parts
- Solar panels
- Solar cells
- Electric vehicles
- Leather shoes, sandals, and wallets
- Gold and silver
- Items made of platinum
- Imported jewelry
- Seafood
What's costlier in the Budget?
- Amonium Nitrate
- Plastic Products
- Telecom Equipment
More to follow...