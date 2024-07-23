Budget 2024: What did Sitharaman say on govt's plan to enable citizens get free electricity upto 300 units?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23) said that the government will further the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana to install install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. Her remarks came while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.
