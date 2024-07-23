Budget 2024: What did Sitharaman say on govt's plan to enable citizens get free electricity upto 300 units?

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23) said that the government will further the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana to install install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. Her remarks came while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.

"On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further encourage it," she said.

