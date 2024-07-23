Tuesday, July 23, 2024
     
Budget 2024: What did Sitharaman say on govt's plan to enable citizens get free electricity upto 300 units?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2024 in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 23, 2024 13:02 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Image Source : SANSAD TV Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday (July 23) said that the government will further the PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana to install install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. Her remarks came while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha.

"On free solar electricity scheme, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana has been launched to install rooftop solar panels to enable 1 crore households to obtain free electricity upto 300 units each month. This scheme will further encourage it," she said.

More to follow...

 

