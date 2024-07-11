Union Budget 2024: PM Modi to meet prominent economists today to gather their views and suggestions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Budget 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet with eminent economists on Thursday to gather their views and suggestions for the upcoming Budget. In addition to economists and sectoral experts, the meeting will also be attended by Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery and other members, news agency PTI reported citing a government official. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on July 23. This Budget will be the first major economic document of the Modi 3.0 government and is expected to outline a roadmap for making India a developed nation by 2047.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her address to the joint sitting of Parliament last month, had indicated that the government would come out with historic steps to accelerate the pace of reforms. She also said the Budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Sitharaman has already held discussions with various stakeholders, including economists and captains of Indian industry, on the forthcoming Budget.

Calls for relief in tax for common man

Several experts have urged the government to provide tax relief to the common man to boost consumption and come out with steps to check inflation and accelerate economic growth. The economy has recorded a growth rate of 8.2 per cent in 2023-24. Earlier in February, Sitharaman came out with an interim budget for 2024-25 in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Union Budget to be presented on July 23

It should be mentioned here that the first full budget of the BJP-led NDA government in its third successive term will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. Last week, the government announced the dates of the budget session of Parliament which will start on July 22 and conclude on August 12. This will be Sitharaman's seventh budget in a row. She will be the first Union Finance Minister to present seven consecutive union budgets. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai had presented six budgets in a row.

