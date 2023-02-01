BIG news ahead of Budget 2023! LPG rates revised. Check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Budget 2023: Ahead of the Modi government's last full budget presentation in its present term, LPG cylinder company Indane has issued a revised list of rates for domestic and commercial use cylinders. The new rates are revised on the first and 16th day of every month.

According to the revised rates, there has been no change in the prices of domestic as well as commercial LPG cylinders by Indane.

The price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder will be available in Delhi for Rs 1,053 while the commercial cylinder is priced at Rs 1,769. The company has not increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders since July 2022.

LPG cylinder rates revised in January

The price of commercial LPG cylinders was increased by Rs 25 on the first day of 2023 (January 1, 2023). Post this increase, the price of commercial gas in Delhi was Rs 1,769 per cylinder, Rs 1721 in Mumbai, Rs 1870 in Kolkata, and Rs 1917 per cylinder in Chennai.

However, there has been no change in the price of commercial cylinders since January.

