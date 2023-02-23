Haryana Budget 2023: Old age pension scheme hiked by just Rs 250

Follow us on Image Source : CMO HARYANA Haryana Budget 2023 | Old age pension scheme hiked by Rs 250

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in his budget presentation has suggested raising the old age pension, or social security pension, by just Rs 250 in a move to appease individuals over 60 and earning less than Rs 2 lakh annually. The old age people in the state would now receive Rs. 2,750 per month, up from Rs. 2,500 per month as of April 1, 2023. Nearly 29.71 lakh beneficiaries would receive a pension from the state government.

Senior residents who are domiciles of the state and are 60 years of age or older wget Old Age Samman Allowance under the state's Old Age Samman Allowance Plan.

Khattar, who also holds the portfolio of the minister of finance, unveiled the state budget of Rs. 1,83,950 crore, an increase of 11.6% over the revised projections of Rs. 1,64,808 crore for 2023–2024 on Thursday.

The CM estimated revenue receipt at Rs 1,09,122 crore in the budget projections for 2023–2024, consisting of tax income of Rs 75,716 crore and non-tax revenue of Rs 12,651 crore. The budget calls for spending Rs 57,879 crore to create capital assets.

Haryana Budget 2023 : Highlights

For Haryana Gau Sewa Aayog, the budget increased funding from Rs 40 crore to Rs 400 crore.

The government would provide each girl Rs 2,500 every month who enrolls in a government school and has a family income of Rs 3 Lakh.

In 2023–2024, the government will start hiring for at least 65,000 regular positions.

The government would spend Rs 13,000 crore on pensions.

Rs 9,647 crores have been sanctioned for medical and health education.

Rs 35,220 crore have been set aside for debt repayment and Rs 5,017 crore have been set up for public health.

