Follow us on Image Source : CMO GUJARAT Gujarat Budget 2023: Rs 3.01 lakh crore budget presented by FM Kanu Desai

The Finance Minister of Gujarat, Kanu Desai, presented the budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year with an allocation of Rs 3.01 lakh crore on Friday. This budget, which is the third consecutive budget presented by Desai, has a focus on infrastructure development, EV ecosystem, tourism and more. Under the Ujjwala Yojana, 39 lakh families will be provided with two cooking gas cylinders for free in a year, and Rs 500 crore has been allocated for the same. The CNG, VAT, and PNG taxes have been reduced from 15% to 5%. The state has also allocated Rs 1,500 crore for the development of five highways as high-speed corridors in the state.

The Gujarat government plans to construct sports complexes in each district and taluka and has allocated Rs 1,066 crore to provide homes for about 1 lakh people under the PMAY (Urban) scheme next year. The state has allocated Rs 5 lakh crore for infrastructure development over the next five years.

The state has proposed increasing the annual insurance limit for eligible families to Rs 10 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya-MA scheme. Desai stated that Rs 2 lakh crore has been set aside for the next five years to improve poor people's living conditions.

The state plans to set up 400 Gyan Setu schools, with Rs 64 crore allocated for the same, and provide schools in Gujarat with 20,000 new computer labs and 50,000 new classrooms. Desai also said the state will increase its renewable energy contribution to 42% in total power generation, with Rs 2 lakh crore allocated for green growth initiatives. The semiconductor sector in Gujarat is expected to receive investments worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

To boost industry, ceramic, apparel, and bulk drug parks would be set up, and a new airport will be constructed in Dwarka while revamping the Keshod facility. Desai also stated that the work on Rajkot airport in Hisar is in the final stages.The state government has set aside Rs 3,514 crore for the ports and logistics sector.

The healthcare sector will receive an allocation of Rs 15,182 crore, with Rs 55 crore given to expanding the state's ambulance network. The state plans to construct five new nursing colleges in Gujarat. Additionally, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for the development and modernization of Science City.

The state has allocated Rs 2,808 crore for the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Rs 100 crore to set up Vijbill Protsahan Nidhi to help municipalities pay electricity bills. GIFT City has received an allocation of Rs 76 crore, and Rs 150 crore has been given to set up a riverfront along it. The state has allocated Rs 24 crore to purchase 50 more electric buses and Rs 217 crore to boost the EV ecosystem.

Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated to farmers to purchase micro-irrigation equipment. Lastly, the Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II will receive Rs 18,000 crore.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the allocation for the healthcare sector in Gujarat's budget for 2023-2024 fiscal year?

The healthcare sector will receive an allocation of Rs 15,182 crore, and Rs 55 crore will be given to expanding the state's ambulance network.

Q2: What is the allocation for the Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II in the Gujarat budget?

Rs 18,000 crore has been allocated to the Ahmedabad Metro Phase-II in the Gujarat budget.

ALSO READ | Gujarat Budget: Following Morbi collapse, 550 crore sanctioned for reconstruction of old bridges

ALSO READ | IRB Infra bags Rs 2,132 crore Samakhiyali-Santalpur highway project in Gujarat

Latest Business News