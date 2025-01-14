Gold price today January 14: Check latest rates in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and other major cities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check gold, silver price today.

Gold, silver price today: The prices of gold on Tuesday experienced a modest increase and the rate of 24-carat gold in India is being sold at Rs.8025.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs 440.0. The rate of 22-carat gold in India is being sold at 7358.3 per gram with a rise of Rs 420.0.

It should be noted that the gold prices have gone up 0.8% compared to a week back while Silver prices have fallen 0.3% during the same time frame. The precious metals witnessed a price hike as the local currency, the rupee, depreciated to a new all-time low along with a surge in crude oil prices.

The gold buyers must note that the price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.19%, while over the last month, the change stands at -2.22%.

The 24-carat gold rate in India was Rs 78,310 per 10 grams on January 14. The rate for 24-carat gold per gram is Rs 7,831. While the rate of 22-carat gold was Rs 71,784 per 10 grams.

Gold, silver rate in Mumbai on Jan 14

The prices of gold in Mumbai is Rs 78,310/10 grams. On January 13, the gold was available for Rs 78,560/10 grams. A week back, on January 07, gold was sold for Rs 77,660/10 grams.

In the similar manner, the silver rate in Mumbai was Rs 90,450/Kg on January 14, while it was priced at Rs 92,440/Kg and a week ago the price was Rs 90,790.

Gold, silver rate in Delhi on Jan 14

The prices of gold in Delhi stands at Rs 78,180/10 grams. The gold was sold at Rs 78,420/10 grams on January 13. The rate of 24-karat gold was Rs 77,530/10 grams a week ago.

Likewise, the silver rate in Delhi was Rs 90,300/Kg on January 14. The price of silver was Rs 92,280/Kg on January 13. A week ago, silver was traded for a price of Rs 90,640/Kg.

Gold, silver rate in Kolkata on Jan 14

The prices of gold stood at Rs 78,180/10 grams and the yellow metal was selling for Rs 78,420/10 grams yesterday and was quoting for Rs 77,530/10 grams last week.

The prices of silver in Kolkata is Rs 90,300/Kg. The price of silver was Rs 92,280/Kg on January 13. Last week on January 07, the metal was trading at Rs 90,640/Kg.

Gold, silver rate in Chennai on Jan 14

The prices of gold in Chennai on Tuesday was Rs 78,540/10 grams. On January 13, it was quoted for Rs 78,790/10 grams. A week ago, the price of gold was Rs 77,890/10 grams in Chennai.

The silver price in Chennai is Rs 90,720/Kg. On January 13, the price of silver was Rs 92,710/Kg. The silver in Chennai was available to the customers for a price of Rs 91,060/Kg a week ago.