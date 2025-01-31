Friday, January 31, 2025
     
Budget Session LIVE: President Murmu to address Parliament shortly, FM to present economic survey today

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live: President Droupadi Murmu will open the Budget session of Parliament today with an address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 10:29 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 10:50 IST
Budget Session 2025
Image Source : INDIA TV Budget Session LIVE Updates

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live: President Droupadi Murmu will begin the budget session of the Parliament today by addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As per the schedule, President's address will commence at 11 am. After President Murmu's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Budget session will run from January 31 to April 4 in two phases. The first phase will conclude on February 13, and the second will start on March 10. The government has listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws for consideration in the Budget session of Parliament. The Finance Bill, 2025 and related demands for grants and appropriation bills have also been listed. The document, prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will provide an official assessment of the economy's performance in the ongoing financial year. The Economic Survey will provide a roadmap for growth and reforms ahead. On Saturday, Union Finance Minister will table the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government amid expectations of tweaking income tax slabs.

 

Live updates :Parliament Budget Session 2025

  • Jan 31, 2025 10:48 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    President Droupadi Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan

    President Droupadi Murmu departs from Rashtrapati Bhavan for the Parliament building, to address the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session. Foreign diplomats also arrive to witness President Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament ahead of the Budget Session.

  • Jan 31, 2025 10:41 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Economic Survey 2025 to be tabled today

     

    The Finance Minister will table the Economic Survey on Friday when both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene briefly after the President's address. Lok Sabha has provisionally allotted two days (February 3-4) for discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, while Rajya Sabha has earmarked three days for the debate.

  • Jan 31, 2025 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Budget session 2025: Parliament proceedings begins today

    Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament on Monday as the Budget Session begins on January 31. The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget on Saturday.

  • Jan 31, 2025 10:39 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    PM Modi addresses media before the Budget Session 2025

  • Jan 31, 2025 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Nirmala Sitharaman to present 8th consecutive budget tomorrow

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 will present a record eighth consecutive budget that is expected to contain measures to shore up weakening economic growth and ease the burden on the middle class struggling with high prices and stagnant wage growth while being fiscally prudent.

     

  • Jan 31, 2025 10:30 AM (IST) Posted by Devanshe Pandey

    Budget Session 2025 to begin at 11 am

     

    The budget session of the Parliament will begin today at 11 am with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabh and the Rajya Sabha. After President Murmu's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

