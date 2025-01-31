Budget Session LIVE: President Murmu to address Parliament shortly, FM to present economic survey today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Budget Session LIVE Updates

Parliament Budget Session 2025 Live: President Droupadi Murmu will begin the budget session of the Parliament today by addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As per the schedule, President's address will commence at 11 am. After President Murmu's address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Budget session will run from January 31 to April 4 in two phases. The first phase will conclude on February 13, and the second will start on March 10. The government has listed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws for consideration in the Budget session of Parliament. The Finance Bill, 2025 and related demands for grants and appropriation bills have also been listed. The document, prepared by a team led by Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran, will provide an official assessment of the economy's performance in the ongoing financial year. The Economic Survey will provide a roadmap for growth and reforms ahead. On Saturday, Union Finance Minister will table the first full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government amid expectations of tweaking income tax slabs.