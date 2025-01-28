Budget Session 2025: President Droupadi Murmu to address both Houses of Parliament on January 31

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV The budget session of Parliament will begin on January 31.

Parliament Budget Session: President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to address both Houses of Parliament on Friday (January 31) to mark the commencement of the first part of the Budget session 2025. The session will run from January 31 to February 13, 2025. The second part of the session is set to begin on March 10 and will conclude on April 4. Following the President's address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

"The Fourth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha will commence on Friday, January 31, 2025. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, April 4, 2025," an official notification from the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

First Budget Session: Jan 31 to Feb 13

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the budget.

Second Budget Session: March 10 to April 4

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The session will conclude on April 4. The entire budget session will have 27 sittings.

All party meeting on Jan 30

Meanwhile, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju stated that the government has called an all-party meeting on January 30 ahead of the upcoming Union Budget. He also appealed for the cooperation of opposition leaders in holding smooth discussions in the House during the upcoming session. He also expressed hope that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would present a good and balanced budget.

