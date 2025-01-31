From digital infrastructure to employment: Top quotes from President Murmu's Parliament speech

Follow us on Image Source : SANSAD TV President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of Parliament.

Parliament Budget Session 2025: President Droupadi Murmu addresses both Houses of Parliament on Friday, marking the beginning of the Budget Session. She began her address at 11 am which will be followed by the presentation of the Economic Survey by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.

During her address, President Murmu emphasised the government's success in lifting millions out of poverty through various welfare schemes. She also highlighted the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which has provided healthcare benefits to millions, ensuring affordable medical services for the underprivileged. In addition, the President addressed concerns over paper leaks in competitive examinations, a growing issue that has affected students nationwide.

"Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, it has been decided to provide health insurance to six crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above...My government has placed special focus on the education of youth and creating new employment opportunities for them," she added.

On digital infrastructure

President Droupadi Murmu also lauded the government's Artificial Intelligence (AI) mission, aimed at developing research and development. She highlighted the government's vision to transform India into a global innovation powerhouse, with a strong focus on cutting-edge technologies.

President on Indian economy

Speaking further, the President said that with the efforts of the government, India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world. She said that my government's mantra is "Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas". "Two months ago, we celebrated 75 years of adopting our constitution and a few days ago, we completed our journey of 75 years... On behalf of all Indians, I bow down to Babasaheb Ambedkar and all others in the Constitution Committee," President Murmu added.

Three crore families to receive homes

President Murmu stated that India is witnessing decisive governance, with priority given to the poor, women, and youth. The government has approved housing for three crore families that ensued a secure and dignified living for millions, she said. Additionally, over two crore Swamitva cards have been issued under a scheme aimed at providing property rights in rural areas. Farmers have also received Rs 41,000 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, while Rs 80,000 crore has been allocated for tribal welfare. She also highlighted efforts to promote natural farming and strengthen livestock development.

Women empowerment and reservation

The 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', granting women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, was hailed as a historic step towards gender equality. She also emphasised the success of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which now include 10 crore women, with over one crore women becoming 'Lakhpati Didis' (self-made millionaires). "The government aims to increase this number to three crore...new initiatives like Drone Didi Yojana are empowering women further," the President said. She also noted the growing achievements of Indian women in aviation, corporate leadership, and the Olympics.

Modernising education and job creation

The President highlighted the government’s efforts to revolutionise education and create opportunities for the youth. "Over the past decade, Indian students have made remarkable strides in space and technology. In the last two years alone, two lakh permanent jobs have been created. The government has also approved a Rs 2 lakh crore package for youth development, including initiatives like the National Internship Programme... Education reforms include teaching in regional languages and conducting exams in mother tongues. Additionally, the number of higher education institutions has expanded significantly," she added.

Mission Gaganyaan and India’s Space achievements

Highlighting India’s advancements in space technology, President Murmu announced that an Indian astronaut will soon travel to space aboard India’s own 'Gaganyaan' mission. "The country has also accelerated progress towards establishing its own space station. ISRO has achieved 100 successful satellite launches, further strengthening India's position in the global space race. Additionally, the government has established a National Sports University and expanded facilities for Paralympic athletes. Research initiatives have also received a Rs 50,000 crore boost, and the government has launched the India AI Mission to drive technological innovation, she added.

Tribal welfare and inclusive development

President Murmu stressed that the government is committed to uplifting marginalised and tribal communities, ensuring their participation in nation-building. Several schemes have been launched to support indigenous communities, including the expansion of Eklavya Model Residential Schools, benefiting lakhs of tribal children. Furthermore, 30 new medical colleges have been established in tribal areas. She also noted that the 150th birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda was celebrated nationwide as Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day), she added.

