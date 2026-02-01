Budget 2026: From Lakhpati Didi to SHE-Marts, check 8 key highlights for women

The government places strong emphasis on women-led growth and economic empowerment in the Budget 2026-27 session on February 1, with the government announcing a major boost to the Lakhpati Didi programme and the rollout of community-run SHE-Marts. The initiatives aim to help women move beyond credit-linked livelihoods to become owners of enterprises, strengthen self-help group entrepreneurship, and create sustainable income opportunities for women at the grassroots level. Let us check 10 important highlights for women in the Budget 2026 session.
- Lakhpati Didi scheme to be further strengthened, with a renewed push to help women move from credit-linked livelihoods to sustainable entrepreneurship.
- Community-run SHE-Marts (Self-Help Entrepreneur Marts) to be set up as women-owned retail outlets, enabling SHGs to directly access markets and improve incomes.
- Women-led self-help entrepreneurs to operate these community-owned retail spaces through enhanced and innovative financing support.
- Greater focus on grassroots women entrepreneurship, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, by creating local retail and business ecosystems.
- Improved livelihood opportunities for rural women, allowing them to become enterprise owners rather than just beneficiaries of schemes.
- Cluster-level federations of women SHGs to play a central role in managing and scaling SHE-Marts.
- Access to formal markets for women-made products helps reduce dependence on middlemen and improve price realisation.
- Women's empowerment through economic ownership is aligned with the broader goals of financial inclusion and self-reliance.
