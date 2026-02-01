Budget 2026: From Lakhpati Didi to SHE-Marts, check 8 key highlights for women Budget 2026 focuses on women's empowerment with a boost to the Lakhpati Didi scheme and the launch of community-run SHE-Marts to promote women-led entrepreneurship and livelihoods.

New Delhi:

The government places strong emphasis on women-led growth and economic empowerment in the Budget 2026-27 session on February 1, with the government announcing a major boost to the Lakhpati Didi programme and the rollout of community-run SHE-Marts. The initiatives aim to help women move beyond credit-linked livelihoods to become owners of enterprises, strengthen self-help group entrepreneurship, and create sustainable income opportunities for women at the grassroots level. Let us check 10 important highlights for women in the Budget 2026 session.

Lakhpati Didi scheme to be further strengthened, with a renewed push to help women move from credit-linked livelihoods to sustainable entrepreneurship. Community-run SHE-Marts (Self-Help Entrepreneur Marts) to be set up as women-owned retail outlets, enabling SHGs to directly access markets and improve incomes. Women-led self-help entrepreneurs to operate these community-owned retail spaces through enhanced and innovative financing support. Greater focus on grassroots women entrepreneurship, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, by creating local retail and business ecosystems. Improved livelihood opportunities for rural women, allowing them to become enterprise owners rather than just beneficiaries of schemes. Cluster-level federations of women SHGs to play a central role in managing and scaling SHE-Marts. Access to formal markets for women-made products helps reduce dependence on middlemen and improve price realisation. Women's empowerment through economic ownership is aligned with the broader goals of financial inclusion and self-reliance.

