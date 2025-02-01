Budget 2025: President Murmu feeds 'dahi-cheeni' to Nirmala Sitharaman | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Droupadi Murmu offers auspicious ‘dahi cheeni’ to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2025: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu ahead of presenting the Union Budget 2025 in Parliament. As part of the customary gesture, President Murmu offered Sitharaman 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar), symbolising good luck and blessings for a successful budget presentation.

The Finance Minister was also seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President. She will now leave for the Cabinet meeting where the Budget will be ratified prior to its presentation in Parliament.

Nirmala Sitharaman to present Budget 2025

Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2025 in the Parliament today. She will present and read out the Budget through a tab, instead of the traditional 'bahi khata'. This is going to be Sitharaman's eighth consecutive Budget. This will take Sitharaman closer to the record of 10 budgets that were presented by former Prime Minister Morarji Desai over different time periods.

Desai has presented a total of 6 budgets during his tenure as finance minister in 1959-1964, and 4 budgets between 1967-1969. Former finance ministers P Chidambaram and Pranab Mukherjee presented nine and eight budgets, respectively, under different prime ministers.

Sitharaman, however, will continue to hold the record of presenting the most budget in one trot - eight straight budgets under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She was in 2019 appointed as India's first full-time woman finance minister when Prime Minister Modi won a decisive second term.

